The Disquiet Junto is a group I founded on Soundcloud.com. The purpose of the group is to use constraints to stoke creativity. Each Thursday evening I post a clearly defined compositional assignment, and members of the Junto are to complete the assignment by 11:59pm the following Monday. The initial Junto assignment was made on January 5, 2012, the first Thursday of the new year.
The inspirations for the group’s existence are numerous. There are the weekly Beat Battles sponsored by Stonesthrow, and also hosted at Soundcloud.com, in which dozens if not hundreds of participants craft instrumental hip-hop beats from a shared sample. There is the tradition of Oulipo, whose embrace of creative constraints is personified by one of its co-founders, the author Raymond Queneau. Several comics artists with whom I have worked, including Matt Madden, have bonded under the banner of Oubapo, and there is, in fact, a related musical tradition, which goes by Oumupo. (I was reminded that the Iron Chef of Music projects at kracfive.com were also an influence on my thinking. They were for many years a big part of the Downstream department here.)
The word “junto” comes from the name of a society that Benjamin Franklin formed in Philadelphia during the early 1700s as “a structured forum of mutual improvement.” In Franklin’s honor, the third Disquiet Junto project explored the glass harp, an instrument he experimented with in the development of what he christened the armonica.
The idea for the Junto arose after the completion of a Disquiet project at the end of December 2011. That project, Instagr/am/bient, was more loosely curated than other such projects I had commissioned, beginning in 2006 with Our Lives in the Bush of Diquiet. Instagr/am/bient proved quite popular, with over 20,000 listens and almost 4,000 downloads in its first month, and this success suggested to me that I experiment with an even looser format — the irony being that this “looser” format is, in fact, dedicated to constraint. Much to my surprise, the very first Junto project resulted, in four days, in 56 original pieces of music by as many musicians. The assignment was to record the sound of ice cubes in a glass and to make something musical of that recording.
If for the musicians involved, the Disquiet Junto is an experiment in creative constraints, for me it is as much an experiment in what I would describe as “community organizing as a form of curation.”
Visit the group — and, better yet, sign up and participate — at soundcloud.com/groups/disquiet-junto. There’s also an email announcement list for the group. If you would like to be added to the subscription list, you can join up here: tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. And there’s an F.A.Q.
This page serves as an index of the assignments. They are listed here in chronological order:
0002: duet for foghorn and steam whistle
0004: remixing Marcus Fischer
0005: adding sounds to everyday life
0006: remixing archival Edison cylinders
0007: create through subtraction
0008: rework Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography
0009: cross-species collaboration
0010: remix a previous Junto track
0011: everyday mechanical rhythms
0013: remixing wild Up playing Shostakovich
0014: sonic version of Matt Madden’s Oubapo story
0017: transition between field and composed
0019: graphic score (photo by Yojiro Imasaka)
0026: making music from your trash
0027: turm the instruction text into sound
0028: remix a netlabel release
0029: music from water, inspired by William Gibson’s Count Zero
0031: Revisiting a 1955 Yoko Ono Fluxus piece
0032: sonify the 2012 U.S. presidential election polling data
0033: making music with a turntable but without vinyl
0034: Use the theme song of the Radius broadcast as the source of an original composition
0035: Make music from a sample page of Beck’s Song Reader sheet music
0036: Reworking Bach into abstract expressionism
0038: Make a fake field recording
0039: Combine three tracks from the Nowaki netlabel into one
0040: Turn a Kenneth Kirschner duet into a trio
0042: Record a “naive melody” with your oldest and newest instruments
0043: Make mechanical roars from the sound of a retail space
0044: Transition from storm to calm using field recordings from Sandy 2012
0045: Combine material from the public domain adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Tom Sawyer
0046: Investigate a recording of the voting process for its “sonic fingerprint.”
0047: Turn the muffled voices of a distant party into the foundation of a recording.
0048: Celebrate the Creative Commons license that allows for derivative works by remixing music from the Three Legs Duck netlabel.
0049: Make a track, 50% of which is the sound of a tape cassette deck in motion.
0050: Encode a word or phrase in Morse Code and employ that as a track’s rhythm.
0051: Create a 2012 audio diary with a dozen five-second segments.
0052: Celebrate the Creative Commons by remixing three tracks from the Bump Foot netlabel.
0053: Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it (redux).
0054: Create an original musical score for the day’s news.
0055: Combine two Nils Frahm solo piano pieces into one.
0056: Make music from the sound of the tick of a clock.
0057: Use sounds from the Phonetics Lab Archive at UCLA to depict emotions.
0058: Celebrate the Creative Commons by remixing three tracks from the Endless Ascent netlabel.
0059: Make music from three randomly assigned vowels.
0060: Record something about yourself and your music/sound in your own words and voice.
0061: Record a single for which the cover would be the image suggested by a @textinstagram tweet.
0062: Make music using just three sine waves.
0063: Make a new piece of music based on an echo-laden re-recording of Gregorian chant.
0064: Compose a piece to align with, from memory, 60 seconds of everyday sound.
0065: Compose music atop a randomly assigned segment of a pre-existing track by Jared Brickman.
0066: Collaborate posthumously with the late Jeffrey (Nofi) Melton.
0067: Compose music for a phrase from Homer’s The Odyssey
0068: Combine three songs from the first release of the new deriv.cc netlabel.
0069: Make music from field recordings of earth, water, air, and fire.
0070: Create a single piece of music from two tones and three beats.
0071: Create an original score to the trailer to Christine Knowlton’s film about blind sailors.
0072: Make a domestic score from sounds recorded in your own home.
0073: Read a map of the San Andreas Fault as if it were a graphic notation score
0074: Turn applause into music.
0075: Make a 3-part, 18-second suite with the Vine app.
0076: Use the sounds of the room in which you sleep as source audio for a score to you describing your dream.
0077: Combine music from three different netlabels to create one track.
0078: Create music by removing sound from a century-old Edison Symphony Orchestra recording.
0079: Remix music from the movie Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966) to make a downtempo instrumental.
0080: Make music with a metronome.
0081: Create generative music with four loops of differing lengths
0082: Create a minimal techno track using elements of a Haydn string quartet.
0083: Treat a page from recently declassified documents related to NSA collection of telephone metadata records as a graphically notated score.
0084: Connect two distinct field recordings via a transition between isolated elements.
0085: Make a song with three simple parts (oscillator, drum machine, field recording).
0086: Your next single is titled “Hyperloop.” Now record it.
0087: Make five varied doorbell rings.
0088: Make a track simulating 3D sound.
0089: Use the sounds of interstellar space to make “goodbye music” for the Voyager 1 space probe.
0090: Explore the sound of a radio caught between stations.
0091: Explore the musical qualities of footsteps.
0092: Use room tone to shape a three-part suite.
0093: Combine music from three different netlabels to create one track.
0094: Record an unlikely vocal trio with the sound of a bird, a kitten, and a pig.
0095: Musicians post recent tracks with the express purpose of getting constructive feedback.
0096: Pay tribute to the late Lou Reed’s noise classic.
0097: Decode the music in a phrase from a book.
0098: Combine original three spoken texts into one track.
0099: Compose an 8-bit melody based on the “E G D” startup sound of the Xbox One.
0100: Record the sound of water boiling and make something of it.
101: Make a phase composition based on the sounds of three switches.
0102: Record original secular holiday music: glistening, reflective, gentle.
0103: Make a song based on last week’s “sonic tinsel” project.
0104: Create a 2013 audio diary with a dozen five-second segments.
0105: Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it (re-redux)
0106: Treat the weather chart as a graphically notated score.
0107: Use a wind chime as the rhythmic foundation for a track.
0108: Create a soundscape for the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra.
0109: Insert musical objects into an urban soundscape.
0110: Celebrate the 100th birthday of that old cut-up, William S. Burroughs.
0111: Rework work from Impulsive Habitat, Xylem, Zeromoon (via actsofsilence.com).
0112: Turn your week’s dayplanner into music.
0113: Record a piece of music that slowly improves, in tribute to the late Harold Ramis’ film Groundhog Day.
0114: Combine elements of Dave Seidel’s album ~60 Hz (Irritable Hedgehog).
0115: Record a duet with yourself, divided by a wall.
0116:Record a score for daily dental hygiene.
0117: Compose an original piece of music in response to a haiku.
0118: What is the room tone of the Internet?
0119: Write music to accompany the typing of a work of fiction.
0120: Write a song based on the heartbeat of Marcel Duchamp.
0121: Two projects of varying complexity inspired by Edward Frenkel’s book Love and Math.
0122: Create music for a fake movie whose plot is “Poltergeist meets Wreck-It Ralph.”
0123: Help Gizmodo create the soundscape of the home of the future. 0124: Recombinate work from the netlabels addSensor, As4cords, and Audiotalaia. 0125: On the centennial of the great W.C. Handy song “The Yellow Dog Blues,” participate in a Studio 360 listener challenge. 0126: Change the meter of a 1918 jazz recording by the Louisiana Five. 0127: Record the sound of your library — and then maybe make something of it. 0128: Write a score to accompany a short piece of text you wrote a year ago today. 0129: Create tones to match five of the new emoji. 0130: Create a composition by altering an ongoing loop 0131: Create a composition that naturally extends from the whistle of a tea kettle. 0132: Collaborate with the late Jeffrey (Nofi) Melton using a previous tribute track. 0133: Compose an especially short and concise composition. 0134: Compose music to accompany one minute of a dance video by Cori Marquis. 0135: Record the sonic equivalent of air conditioning. 0136: Recombinate work from the netlabels Nowaki, Phantom Channel, and Rec72. 0137: Produce an original piece of music that fits the genre “old-time electronica.” 0138: Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art. 0139: Create and upload a track that exemplifies one key creative process you’ve developed. 0140: Take a recent track of your own and “cover” it with different equipment. 0141: Interpret a New Yorker cover as a graphically notated score. 0142: Make music from the near silence of phone calls. 0143: Play a live duet with the world outside your window. 0144: Remove parts from an unfinished composition to create a finished composition. 0145: Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse. 0146: Make a short piece of music based on a typographic symbol for the word “silence.” 0147: Record 8 seconds of white noise in your own personal style. 0148: Make music inspired by and suitable for listening to while reading William Gibson’s novel The Peripheral. 0149: Take a walk around the block and make something from it. 0150: Record a subtle personal mobile score. 0151: Score a segment of George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead using the movie’s audio as source material. 0152: Record your own cover version of the “song” sung/emitted by the comet Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. 0153: Record a short sound intended to be set on repeat. 0154: Create a track from two locked grooves 0155: Take a track and its remix and meld them into something new. 0156: Create a sonic diary of the past year with a dozen five-second segments. 0157: Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it. 0158: Go from noise to signal with words. 0159: See what music the steps of a favorite recipe yield. 0160: Make a one-minute field recording starting right at midnight (wherever you are). 0161: Create a new track from three tracks from three different netlabels. 0162: Use Paul Lamere’s “Girl Talk in a Box” to gain a new perspective on your own music. 0163: Create a new late-night ambience with sounds from a handful of pre-existing field recordings. 0164: Create music that emerges from the sound of fireworks. 0165: Create a composition that explores the sonic resonance of Harry Bertoia’s iconic side chair. 0166: Take a pre-existing track, slow it in descending states, and then add something to it. 0167: Marking the 3rd anniversary of Bassel Khartabil’s incarceration, turn the silence of a room into something soothing. 0168: Create an original, multi-part piece with a single audio source. 0169: Make a track using only an HTML5 drum machine.
0170: Create a one-minute track that takes the project title as its guiding aesthetic.
0171: Rework a pre-existing field recording in response to an Oblique Strategies card.
0172: Do something analog, then do the same thing digitally, and then combine them.
0173: Do an “over” rather than a “cover” of a pre-existing track.
0174: Play something on your favorite instrument — wearing gloves.
0175: Record the composition on top of the rough draft.
0176: Create a composition on top of a rough idea first recorded on your cellphone. 0177: Netlabel Portrait
Use samples of recent Dark Winter Records releases to produce a sonic image of the label: 0178: Emphasize the bells in an urban field recording. 0179: Show off (and explain) one thing you’ve learned recently about an instrument/tool. 0180: Use the Russian nesting dolls as a model for a musical composition. 0181: Imagine your favorite instrument is dreaming while it sleeps — what does it sound like? 0182: Do a rendition of Ethan Hein’s laptop orchestra score by yourself. 0183: Insert something that plays across the stereo spectrum in an after-dark field recording. 0184: Explore the relationship between segments that consist of 1 bar, 8 bars, and 4 bars. 0185: Summon up a memory, and then summarize it in sound. 0186: Explore the sonic contours of a word you’ve spelled out loud frequently: your name. 0187: Shift between three renditions of the same melody. 0188: Take a provided track and make it more complex. 0189: Create a dense stack of attack-free tonal material from one audio source. 0190: Set two out-of-sync loops atop each other, and then add sonic glue. 0191: One chord to rule them all — on several instruments. 0192: Record a 10-second loop to accompany an insane cat GIF. 0193: Record a short composition for two instruments that occasionally intersect. 0194: Record the sound of a clock and make something playful and sweet out of it. 0195: Make music for a Caochangdi Village National Day party. 0196: Sight-read the whiteboard notation from a children’s music class. 0197: Sight-read newly uncovered choral music from the 10th century. 0198: Create an overture for a full-length album. 0199: Make a field recording of a field recording in a spaceship. 0200: Create a score to a Richard Kadrey short story — using his own voice as source audio. 0201: Encapsulate an album for efficient yet meaningful consumption. 0202: Create an audiobook chapter from the new essay collection The Cost of Freedom. 0203: Add something to a rhythm track titled “It.” 0204: Add a foundational rhythm to an ambient foreground 0205: Interpret boxed-up music-education materials as a graphic-notation score. 0206: Compose a track with a trio of through-lines that repeatedly alternate relative prominence. 0207: Rework source audio from Michel Banabila’s 1983 album, Marilli. 0208: Record a composition in place using only the sounds around you. 0209: Create a sonic diary of the past year with a dozen five-second segments. 0210: Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it. 0211: Shift between the midnight sounds both within and beyond a physical structure, preferably your home. 0212: Make music intended to attract male mosquitoes. 0213: Combine three field recordings from artist Charles Lindsay to explore and express notions of perceived techno-organic intelligence. 0214: Bring to the fore the distinction between two specific microtones. 0215: Make a short track with just pin-prick audio. 0216: Add a thin foundational bed to beats of pin-prick audio. 0217: Take an existing assemblage of rhythm and tone and turn it into verse/chorus/verse. 0218: Following the path of artist Kate Carr, explore sounds from a distance. 0219: Working with artist Paolo Salvagione, create the audio backdrop for a piece of choreography utilizing only the sound of soft breaths. 0220: Make overtly rhythmic music from short loops of overtly arrhythmic source audio, following instructions from Dennis DeSantis. 0221: Compose something — quiet, peaceful, refreshing — you’d want to wake up to. 0222: Compose a piece for contemporary dance — with a “soft top” and a “shifting bottom.” 0223: Record multiple, slightly varying takes on the same looped composition in this project by Monome’s Brian Crabtree. 0224: Make music with the sound of a refrigerator as its foundation. 0225 / Serial Composition: Sight read a late-1940s painting by Argentine artist Lidy Prati as a graphically notated score. 0226 / Bucky Ball: Compose music for a fictional greatest-hits collection of the electronic music of R. Buckminster Fuller. 0227 / Treated Chord: Record a piece of music in which what changes is the treatment of the notes that comprise a single chord. 0228 / Three Mics: Make a piece of music with one sound source recorded three different ways. 0229 / Fourth Worldizing: Use a favorite trick of legendary sound designer Walter Murch. 0230 / Design I: Interpret a graphic score (never before performed or realized) from the mid-1970s 0231 / Field Complement: Compose a piece to align with, from memory, 60 seconds of everyday sound. 0232 / No Input / The Assignment: Record a piece of music exploring the concept of “no-input mixing.” 0233 / Netlabel (NND Remix) / The Assignment: Make one track from three different netlabels, courtesy of a Creative Commons license. 0234 / Remix Ximer / The Assignment: Make a remix of three tracks of a remix of three tracks, courtesy of a Creative Commons license. 0235 / Dice Music / The Assignment: Create a piece of music based on a structure determined by the roll of a single die. 0236 / Hello Jun(t)o / The Assignment: Say hi to the Juno Spacecraft by embedding Morse code in an original composition. 0237 / Combination ABCs / The Assignment: Build a 90-second composition from three 10-second segments. 0238 / Magnifying Contant / The Assignment: Record a piece of music, emphasizing the sounds of production over the music itself. 0239 / Code Requiem / The Assignment: Compose a short composition in memoriam for a piece of recently deceased software. 0240 / Emerging from a Drone / The Assignment: Compose a piece of music in which a drone slowly, imperceptibly, gives way to something rhythmic and/or melodic. 0241 / Foreground Effect / The Assignment: Compose a piece of music in which the material processed is secondary to the processing. 0242 / Share Yer Knowledge / The Assignment: Make (and annotate) a track that provides an example of a trick/skill/tip you want to share about a piece of musical software or hardware. 0243 / Synth Trial / The Assignment: Share the best track from your audition tape for Blade Runner 2. 0244 / Euro Mixin / The Assignment: Combine tracks from three different European netlabels (Portugal, Spain, Switzerland) into one sonic union. 0245 / Practical Music / Write a piece of music for getting things done, suitable for playing on repeat. 0246 / Double, Quadruple, Sextuple / Compose a piece of music that increases speed in stages as it proceeds. 0247 / Waltz, Maybe / Interpret as a graphic score an illustration drawn upon waking by Lark Pien. 0248 / Galactic Tick / Celebrate the new celestial holiday in music. 0249 / 80 Phases / Wish the minimalist composer Steve Reich a happy birthday. 0250 / Soothing Sounds for Junto / Make some peaceful music for an infant child. 0251 / Soothing Sounds for Parents / Remix some music for infants with parents in mind. 0252 / Sonic Palindrome / Make music that sounds the same backwards and forwards. 0253 / Doorbell Rehab / Record some welcome music. 0254 / Fog and Steam / Make music from two provided samples. 0255 / Capone’s Ghost / What does the banjo music of the fabled criminal sound like? 0256 / Music in Place / Record a short piece of music using the sounds around you. 0257 / Remember Noisevember / Make some noise. 0258 / Sonic Climate / Express your local weather in sound. 0259 / Signals Lost / Summon up a horror story in sound. 0260 / Tone Fade / An exercise in when a sound ends. And this is the initial post I made on Disquiet.com, announcing the project on January 7, 2012: “Sneek Peek.”
3 Comments
Thank You very much
Hi Junto-ers up for round 0173 – my browser couldn’t find the track download link as posted. If this is you also, try the content list at –> https://ia601003.us.archive.org/34/items/inoquo068/ … and your preferred method for download.
Thanks for having provided that.
