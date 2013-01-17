The Assignment: Combine two Nils Frahm solo piano pieces into one.

Each Thursday at the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

The first two tracks in this set are of the source audio:

This assignment was made in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, January 17, 2013, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, January 21, as the deadline. Below are translations into four languages in addition to English: Afrikaans, Croatian, German, Japanese, and Turkish, courtesy respectively of Kurt Human, Darko Macan, Tobias Reber, Naoyuki Sasanami and Yukiko Yamasaki, and M. Emre Meydan.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto).

Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws This week’s project involves a shared set of source material. The source audio is the free solo piano album ‘Screws’ by Nils Frahm. Frahm, who’s based in Germany, posted the nine-track album of short solo works for free download while he was recuperating from busting one of his thumbs. He subsequently created a site to house all the remixed/reworked versions that admirers sent to him, as well as the videos and other responses that he received. For this project you will take two of the source tracks — “Do” and “Re” — and create a new track from them, in the process creating a work for two pianos. Source Audio: You can download the files as sets of MP3 or AIF audio: http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip Or download the individual file directly from their links here: You can only use those two Frahm tracks as audio source material for your track, and you cannot add anything other sounds, but you can transform the two Frahm tracks as you please. In the end, though, the sound of a piano should be evident. Deadline: Monday, January 21, 2013, at 11:59pm wherever you are. Length: Your finished work should be between 2 and 5 minutes long. Information: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0055-twoscrews” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track. Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution). Also: Be sure to share the track to the Reworked site, here: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ Linking: When posting the track, be sure to include this information: More on this 55th Disquiet Junto project at: Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws More details on the Disquiet Junto at: More on the Frahm project at: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/

Project in Afrikaans:

Disquiet Junto Projek 0055: Twee Skroewe (Two Screws) Hierdie week se projek . Die klankbron is die gratis klavier-album ‘Screws’ deur Nils Frahm. Frahm, wie in Duitsland woon, het hierdie album van korte klavier musiekstukke geplaas terwyl hy van ‘n gebreekte duim herstel het. Daarna het hy ‘n webwerf geskep om al die remixes/herinterpreteerte weergawes van sy musiek, alsook al die videos en kommentare dat sy bewonderaars hom gestuur het, ten toon te stel. Vir hierdie projek sal jy twee van die bron musiekstukke “Do” en “Re” , ‘n nuwe stuk daaruit skep en so te sê ‘n stuk vir twee klaviere skep. Bron-Audio: Jy kan die files as MP3 of AIF hier aflaai: http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip Or download the individual file directly from their links here: Jy kan net hierde twee Frahm stukke gebruik, en niks anders. Jy kan ook nie andere klanke byvoeg nie, maar jy durf die twee stukke so veel wie jy wil transformeer. Dit moet natuurlik klaar wees dat dit die klank van ‘n klavier is. Sperdatum: Maandag, Janurie 21, 2013, waarokal jy is. Lengte: Jou komposisie moet tussen 2 en 5 minute lank wees Inligting: Wanneer jy jou track op SoundCloud plaas, sluit ook asb. in ‘n beskrywing van jou proses van beplanning, samestelling en opname van jou stuk. Hierdie beskrywing is ‘n belangrike deel van die inherente kommunikatiewe proses wat by Disquiet Junto plaasvind. Titel/Tag: Wanneer jy jou track by die Disquiet Junto groep byvoeg op SoundCloud, sluit asb. die begrip ‘disquiet0055-twoscrews’ in die titel in, en ook as ‘n tag Download: Dit is verkieslik dat jou jy stuk as ‘downloadable’ gestel is en dat jy die moonltikheid biet vir ‘n toegeskryfde remix (bv. ‘n Creative Commons lisensie dat nie-kommersiële deel met toeskrywing toelaat). Maak ook sekser dat jy jou track ook hier plaas: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ Skakeling: Wanneer jy jou track plaas, maak seker dat jy die volgende inligting ook insluit: More on this 55th Disquiet Junto project at: Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws More details on the Disquiet Junto at: More on the Frahm project at: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/

Project in Croatian:

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0055: Dva zavrtnja U ovotjednom projektu radit ćete sa zajedničkim polazištem. Polazišni audio je besplatni solo pijanistički album “Screws” (“Zavrtnji”) Nilsa Frahma. Frahm, koji živi u Njemačkoj, postavio je album sastavljen od devet kratkih solo kompozicija na besplatno skidanje dok se oporavljao od ozljede palca. Poslije je načinio i website kako bi imao gdje smjestiti remiksane/prerađene verzije koje su mu obožavatelji stali slati, kao i videje te svaku drugu vrst odgovora. Za ovaj projekt će vam trebati dvije polazišne snimke — “Do” i “Re” — od kojih ćete stvoriti novu kompoziciju, djelo za dva glasovira. Polazišni audio: fileove možete skinuti u vidu skupnih MP3 ili AIF audio zapisa: http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip Ili skinuti pojedinačne zapise direktno s linkova ovdje dostupnih: https://soundcloud.com/erasedtapes/sets/nils-frahm-screws Kao polazišni audio materijal smijete upotrijebiti samo te dvije Frahmove kompozicije i ne smijete im dodavati bilo kakav drugi zvuk, ali obje Frahmove kompozicije smijete preoblikovati po želji. Na kraju, doduše, zvuk klavira mora biti prepoznatljiv. Rok: Ponedjeljak, 21. siječnja, minutu do ponoći po lokalnom vremenu. Trajanje: Neka vam snimci traju između 2 i 5 minute. Informacije: Kad stavljate svoj snimak na SoundCloud, molim vas dodajte i opis procesa planiranja, komponiranja i snimanja. Taj opis je ključan element komunikacijskog procesa koji je u srži Disquiet Junta. Naslov/Tag: Kad stavljate svoj snimak na Disquiet Junto grupu na Soundcloud.com, molim vas da uključite “disquiet0055-twoscrews” u naslov snimka te u njegov tag. Downloadiranje: Draže mi je ako omogućite download svoga snimka te ako je omogućen remiks uz citiranje izvornika (n.pr. licenca Creative Commonsa koja dopušta nekomercijalno dijeljenje uz navođenje izvornika). Također: svakako podijelite snimak i na Reworked websiteu: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ Linkanje: Kad stavljate snimak, molim vas da dodate sljedeću obavijest: Više o 55. Disquiet Junto projektu na: http://disquiet.com/2013/01/17/disquiet0055-twoscrews/ More details on the Disquiet Junto at/Više o Disquiet Juntu na: http://soundcloud.com/groups/disquiet-junto/info More on the Frahm project at/Više o Frahmovu projektu na: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/

Project in German:

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0055: Two Screws – Zwei Schrauben Diese Woche geht es um ein Projekt, in dem wir mit einem gemeinsamen Ausgangsmaterial arbeiten. Die Audiodateien, deren wir uns dafür bedienen, sind frei verfügbar: es ist das Solo-Album “Screws” von Nils Frahm. Der deutsche Pianist Frahm hat das aus neun kurzen Solostücken bestehende Album gratis veröffentlicht, während er sich von einer Daumenverletzung erholt hat. Anschliessend erstellte er eine Website für die vielen Remixes, Neubearbeitungen, Musikvideos und andere Antworten die ihm Fans geschickt hatten. Für dieses Junto-Projekt wirst du zwei der Kompositionen verwenden – “Do” und “Re” – und daraus eine neues Stück gestalten – also ein Werk für zwei Pianos. Klangquellen: Du kannst das komplette “Screws”-Album als MP3 oder AIF an folgender Stelle herunterladen: http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip Oder aber du lädst die einzelnen Dateien unter diesem Link herunter: Wie oben erwähnt sollst du nur die Stücke “Do” und “Re” als Ausgangsmaterial verwenden und keine anderen Klänge hinzufügen. Du kannst die Aufnahmen aber bearbeiten wie du willst, solange der Klavierklang am Ende immer noch deutlich hörbar ist. Deadline: Montag, der 21. Januar 2013, um 23.59 deiner Zeit. Dauer: Dein Stück sollte zwischen 2 und 5 Minuten lang sein. Information: Bitte Beschreibe deinen Arbeitsprozess wenn du dein Stück auf SoundCloud postest. Diese Beschreibung ist ein integraler Bestandteil des kommunikativen Prozesses in der Disquiet Junto. Titel/Tags: Bitte füge deinem Stück-Titel auf SoundCloud die Beschreibung “disquiet0055-twoscrews” bei und verwende diese Information auch als Tag für dein Stück. Download: Es würde bevorzugt dass du deinen Track downloadbar machst und ihn für attribuiertes Remixing frei gibst (z.B. unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz, die nichtkommerzielle Verwendung mit Attribution erlaubt). Übrigens: Teile deinen Track unbedingt auch auf Nils’ Frahms “Reworked”-Seite: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ Links: Füge deiner Track-Beschreibung bitte auch die folgende Information bei: Weitere Informationen über dieses 55. Disquiet Junto-Projekt (auf Englisch): Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws Weitere Informationen über die Disquiet Junto (auf Englisch): Mehr über Nils Frahm’s “Screws reworked”-Projekt unter: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/

Project in Japanese:

Disquiet Junto Project 0055: 二捻り 今週は、音源の一部を制作者全員が共有するプロジェクトです。使用する音源はニルス・フラームが制作、無料配信するソロ・ピアノアルバム’Screws’「ネジ」です。 ドイツに拠点をおくフラームは、親指を一部損傷しその回復を待つ傍ら、自ら手がけた短いソロ・プロジェクトから９曲を抜粋し、無料でダウンロードできるようにネット上で公開しました。続いて、彼の元に寄せられたフアンからのリミックス版を全て、更には、ビデオやその他の反響を一挙公開するためのサイトを立ち上げました。 今回は、この内２曲— “Do「ド」” と “Re「レ」” —を用いて新たなサウンドを編み出し、その過程で二台のピアノのための作品に仕上げます。 音源：以下のファイルはMP3、もしくは、AIFオーディオでダウンロードが可能です。 http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip 別途、以下のリンクから直接、個々のファイルをダウンロードすることも可能です。 https://soundcloud.com/erasedtapes/sets/nils-frahm-screws 利用可能な音源は上記のフラームの２曲のみとし、他の音源は使用しないものとします。但し、この２曲を編曲、もしくは、変形することは可能です。仕上がりの段階で、ピアノ音が明確でなければなりません。 〆切：2013年1月21日月曜日11:59pm 何処に住んでいるに関わらず 長さ：２〜５分の長さに留めて下さい。 情報：作品をサウンドクラウドのグループに投稿する際には、あなたの採用した構想、作曲、録音の過程についての説明をつけてください。このような記述が、このグループの本来の目的であるコミュニケーションに不可欠なものとなります タイトル／タグ：Disquiet Juntoグループに作品を投稿する際には”disquiet0055-twoscrews”という言葉をタグとしてタイトルに追加してください。 ダウンロード：通常通り、必ずしもダウンロード可能にする必要はありませんが、クリエイティブ・コモンズ・ライセンスのもとにリミックスを許可することが望ましいとされます。 追記：リミックス作品は、以下のサイトで共有して下さい。 http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ リンク：投稿する際には以下の情報を追加してください More on this 55th Disquiet Junto project at: Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws More details on the Disquiet Junto at: Disquiet Junto/ . . .

Project in Turkish:

Disquiet Junto Projesi 0055: Two Screws (İki Vida) Bu haftanın projesi ortak bir kaynak ses üzerine kurulu. Bu kaynak ses, Nils Frahm’ın “Screws” isimli ücretsiz solo piyano albümünden. Almanya’da yaşayan Frahm, kırılan başparmağının iyileşmesi sürecinde 9 kısa şarkıdan oluşan bir albüm hazırlayıp, bunu ücretsiz olarak indirilebilecek şekilde sundu. Ardından ise bu şarkıların başkaları tarafından tekrar düzenlenmiş versiyonlarının yanı sıra gönderilen video ve diğer tepkilere de yer verdiği bir site hazırladı. Bu proje için iki kaynak parçayı –“Do” ve “Re”– alıp bunlardan yeni bir parça yaratacaksınız, yapmış olduğunuz parça iki piyanoluk bir çalışma gibi olacak. Kaynak sesler: Dosyaları MP3 veya AIF dosyası olarak set halinde indirebilirsiniz: http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsmp3.zip http://public.erasedtapes.com/screws/ERATP046NilsFrahmScrewsaif.zip Veya buradaki linkler vasıtasıyla doğrudan istediğiniz şarkıları da indirebilirsiniz: Kendi parçanızı hazırlarken sadece bu iki Frahm parçasından faydalanabilirsiniz, başka sesler ekleyemezsiniz, ama iki kaynak sesi istediğiniz şekilde dönüştürebilirsiniz. Ama bitmiş çalışmanızda piyano sesi belirgin olmalı. Son Teslim Tarihi: 21 Ocak 2013 Pazartesi, 23:59 (yerel saatinize göre) Uzunluk: Çalışmanızın uzunluğu yaklaşık 2 ila 5 dakika arasında olmalı. Bilgi: Yaptığınız parçayı paylaşırken, lütfen bu parçanın planlama, besteleme ve kayıt süreciyle ilgili bilgi de verin. Bu açıklama, Disquiet Junto’ya içkin iletişim sürecinin önemli bir parçasıdır. İsim/Etiket: Parçanızı Soundcloud.com’daki Disquiet Junto grubuna eklerken, lütfen “disquiet0055-twoscrews” kelimesini hem parçanın isminde, hem de etiket (tag) olarak kullanın. Download: Parçanızın indirilebilir olması ve “atfedilmiş (attributed) remix”e izin vermesi tercih edilir (orijinal sahibine atıf yapılarak ticari olmayan şekilde paylaşmaya izin veren bir Creative Commons lisansı gibi). Ayrıca: Parçanızı mutlaka Reworked sitesinde de paylaşın: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/submit/ Linkler: Yaptığınız parçayı paylaşırken, şu satırları eklemeyi unutmayın: 55 Disquiet Junto projesi hakkında daha fazlası için: Disquiet Junto Project 0055: Two Screws Disquiet Junto hakkında daha fazla bilgi için: Frahm projesi hakkında daha fazlası için: http://reworked.nilsfrahm.com/

