Each Thursday at the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, July 4, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, July 8, 2013, as the deadline.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0079: Junto of Fate

This week’s project involves shared source material, and it is an exploration of genre, specifically “downtempo instrumental.” The score to the film Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966) has been made available for free download as part of a remix contest being held by the netlabel Happy Puppy Records, the company releasing a restored copy of the film, and the great website freemusicarchive.org. You will be reworking the material with the goal of constructing a track that would be considered “downtempo instrumental.” One standard, six-sided die is required. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Role a die six times and add the results.

Step 2: Role the die once and subtract this from the amount resulting from Step 1. If the result is zero, then start again at Step 1.

Step 3: The number that results from Step 2 is the track number from the album that will serve as the source material for your remix. You can locate and download your designated track from this page:

http://goo.gl/kTWGA

Step 4: Cut up and reuse material from the track resulting from Step 3 in the service of producing an original piece of music that would be considered “downtempo instrumental.” Also follow this language from the official contest: “no explicit adult material please. By submitting, you agree to license your track under the same BY-NC-SA license. If you include outside samples in your remix, please ensure they are of a similar sharable license.”

Length: Your piece should be between two and five minutes in length.

Deadline: Monday, July 8, 2013, at 11:59pm wherever you are. (The contest’s deadline is October 1, 2013, but our deadline is shorter, per the strictures of the weekly Disquiet Junto.)

Information: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: Include the term “disquiet0079-juntofate” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: Per the license of the source material and the rules the contest, you should employ the BY-NC-SA Creative Commons license (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing and remixing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track, be sure to include this information:

More on this 79th Disquiet Junto project, in which the score to the movie Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966) is remixed to make a downtempo instrumental, at:

More on the contest at:

http://goo.gl/GXAXf

More on the original film at:

http://www.manosinhd.com/

More details on the Disquiet Junto at: