The Assignment: Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art.

Note: This special Disquiet Junto project is the result of an invitation by the San Jose Museum of Art for me to develop a sound installation to be displayed on its second floor from October 2014 through February 2015.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, August 21, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, August 25, 2014, as the deadline.

The instructions are available in English, Danish, French, German, and Japanese — the four translations courtesy of, respectively, Robert Rizzi (soundcloud.com/rizzi), Éric Legendre, Peter Tigges (soundcloud.com/peter-tigges), and Naoyuki Sasanami (soundcloud.com/naotko).

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0138: Video Sonic Void The Assignment: Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art.

Many thanks to the San Jose Museum of Art for inspiring and encouraging this project.

This week’s project involves writing music to accompany a short video. The video is “Untitled #8, 2004” by the artist Josh Azzarella. His original work is silent, and we’ll be adding music to it that complements the source material. Do note that the video is intended by the artist as a “Never Ending Loop.”

The instructions are straightforward:

Step 1: Watch the following video.

Step 2: Compose and record a piece of audio that matches the video in length.

Step 3: Upload your piece of audio to the Disquiet Junto group’s SoundCloud page, following the instructions below.

Step 4: Listen to and comment on the other tracks posted by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

The “Untitled #8, 2004” video is archived along with other works on the following page at the artist’s website. “Untitled #8, 2004” is the fourth video in from the left. Its length is 2:31 (2 minutes and 31 seconds):

http://www.joshazzarella.com/videoworks200408/

Background Information: The “Untitled #8, 2004” video by Josh Azzarella is part of the permanent collection of the San Jose Museum of Art in San Jose, California. This Disquiet Junto project is the result of an invitation by the Museum for me to develop a sound installation to be displayed on its second floor from October 2014 through February 2015. Tracks submitted to this project will be considered for inclusion in that installation.

Restrictions: Please do not, at the museum’s request, post the video online with your audio.

Deadline: Monday, August 25, 2014, at 11:59pm wherever you are.

Length: Your finished work should be 2 minutes and 31 seconds long (2:31).

Information: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0138-videosonicvoid″ in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

More on this 138th Disquiet Junto project — "Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art″ — at:

http://disquiet.com/2014/08/21/disquiet0138-videosonicvoid/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

http://disquiet.com/junto

Join the Disquiet Junto at:

Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:

http://disquiet.com/forums/

The image associated with this track is a still from the video that inspired it: “Untitled #8, 2004” by Josh Azzarella.

The Project in Danish

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0138: Video Sonic Void

Opgaven lyder: Komponer et 2:31 minutters soundtrack der komplementerer et værk af tavs videokunst.

Hver torsdag stilles medlemmerne af Disquiet Junto gruppen på SoundCloud.com en kompositorisk udfordring. Medlemmerne har så lidt over fire dage til at uploade et track som svar på opgaven. Medlemskab af Disquiet Junto er tilgængeligt for alle: man skal blot tilmelde sig og deltage.

Denne opgave blev stillet torsdag den 21. august i de tidlige aftentimer fra Californien med deadline mandag 25. august, 2014 kl. 23:59.

Her er instruktionerne, der blev sendt ud til gruppens e-mail liste (attinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Projekt 0138: Video Sonic Void Opgaven lyder: Komponer et 2:31 minutters soundtrack der komplementerer et værk af tavs videokunst.

Mange tak til San Jose Museum of Art for inspiration og støtte til dette projekt.

Denne uges projekt handler om at skrive musik til ledsagelse af en kort video. Videoen er “Untitled # 8 2004” af kunstneren Josh Azzarella. Hans oprindelige arbejde er tavst, og vi tilføjer musik/lyd, der supplerer og understøtter kildematerialet. Bemærk, at kunstnerens hensigt er, at videoen vises som et uendeligt loop

Instruktionerne er enkle:

Trin 1: Se videoen.

Trin 2: Komponer og optag evt. musikken/lyden som skal have samme længde som videoen.

Trin 3: Upload dit færdige værk til soundcloud.com og del den på Disquiet Junto gruppens SoundCloud side, husk at følge nedenstående instruktioner.

Trin 4: Lyt til og kommenter de øvrige Disquiet Junto medlemmers tracks.

Videoen “Untitled # 8, 2004” findes sammen med andre værker på på kunstnerens hjemmeside. “Untitled # 8 2004” er den 5. video fra venstre under det store vindue i midten. Videoens længde er 02:31 (2 minutter og 31 sekunder)

http://www.joshazzarella.com/videoworks200408/

Lidt baggrunds information: “Untitled # 8, 2004” af Josh Azzarella er en del af den permanente samling på San Jose Museum of Art i San Jose, Californien. Dette Disquiet Junto projekt er resultatet af en invitation museet gav mig til at udvikle en lydinstallation, der skal udstilles fra oktober 2014 til februar 2015. Værker indsendt til dette projekt vil komme i betragtning til medtagelse i det pågældende installation.

Begrænsninger: Museet har anmodet om at videoen ikke lægges online med lyd.

Deadline: Mandag 25. august, 2014, kl 23:59 uanset hvor du er.

Længde: Dit færdige stykke skal vare 2 minutter og 31 sekunder (02:31).

Information: Når du uploader dit stykke på SoundCloud, vedlæg venligst en beskrivelse af din proces i planlægning, komposition, og evt. optagelse af værket. Denne beskrivelse er et væsentligt element i den kommunikative proces forbundet med Disquiet Junto.

Titel / Tag: Når du tilføjer tracket til Disquiet Junto gruppen på Soundcloud.com, bedes du medtage vendingen “disquiet0138-videosonicvoid” i titlen på dit track, og som et tag til dit track.

Download: Det er at foretrække, at dit track kan downloades, og at du giver mulighed for remixing (f.eks. igennem Creative Commons-licensen Navngivelse – Ikke-kommerciel (by-nc)

Link: Når du uploader tracket skal du sørge for at medtage denne information:

More on this 138th Disquiet Junto project — “Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art″ — at:

http://disquiet.com/2014/08/21/disquiet0138-videosonicvoid/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

http://disquiet.com/junto

Join the Disquiet Junto at:

Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:

http://disquiet.com/forums/

Billedet tilknyttet dette track, er et stillbillede fra videoen, der inspirerede den: “Untitled # 8 2004” af Josh Azzarella.

The Project in French

Projet Disquiet Junto 0138 : Vide sonique vidéo

Le devoir : composez une trame sonore de 2 minutes 30 secondes en complément d’une œuvre d’art vidéo silencieuse.

Chaque jeudi via le groupe Junto de Disquiet sur SoundCloud.com, un nouveau défi compositionnel est proposé aux membres du groupe, qui ont alors un peu plus de quatre jours pour téléverser une piste sonore en réponse à l’assignation. L’adhésion au groupe Junto est ouverte : il suffit de le joindre et participer.

L’assignation a été faite en début de soirée, heure de Californie, jeudi 21 août, et l’échéance fixée au lundi suivant, 25 août 2014, à 23 h 59.

Voici les instructions qui ont été envoyées via l’infolettre électronique du groupe (à tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto)

Projet Disquiet Junto 0138 : Vide sonique vidéo

Le devoir : composez une trame sonore de 2 minutes 30 secondes en complément une œuvre d’art vidéo silencieuse.

Remerciements au San Jose Museum of Art pour inspirer et encourager ce projet.

Cette semaine, le projet consiste à écrire de la musique pour accompagner une courte vidéo. La vidéo s’intitule « Untitled # 8, 2004 » par l’artiste Josh Azzarella. Son œuvre originale est silencieuse, et nous allons ajouter de la musique en complément à ce matériau initial. Notez que l’intention de l’artiste avec cette vidéo est d’être une « boucle sans fin ».

Les instructions sont simples :

Étape 1 : Regardez la vidéo ci-dessous.

Étape 2 : Composer et enregistrer une pièce audio dont la longueur correspond à celle de la vidéo.

Étape 3 : Téléverser votre pièce audio sur la page SoundCloud du groupe Junto de Disquiet, en suivant les instructions ci-dessous.

Étape 4 : Écoutez et commentez les autres pistes téléversées par les autres participants et collègues au Junto de Disquiet.

La vidéo « Untitled # 8, 2004 » est archivée avec d’autres œuvres à la page suivante sur le site internet de l’artiste. « Untitled # 8, 2004 » est la quatrième vidéo sur la gauche. Sa longueur est de 2 minutes 31 secondes :

http://www.joshazzarella.com/videoworks200408/

Renseignements contextuels : la vidéo « Untitled # 8, 2004 » par Josh Azzarella fait partie de la collection permanente du San Jose Museum of Art, à San Jose, Californie. Ce projet Junto de Disquiet répond à l’invitation qui m’est faite par le musée afin de développer et présenter une installation sonore pour son deuxième étage d’octobre 2014 à février 2015. Les pistes soumises à ce projet seront considérées pour l’inclusion dans cette installation.

Restrictions : S’il vous plaît, à la demande du musée, ne diffusez pas en ligne la vidéo avec votre musique.

Date limite : Lundi 25 août 2014, à 23 h 59 où que vous soyez.

Durée : Votre pièce complétée doit avoir une durée de 2 minutes 31 secondes (2 min 31 sec).

Information : S’il vous plait, lors du téléversement de votre piste sur SoundCloud, veillez à inclure une description de votre processus lié à la conception, la composition et l’enregistrement. Cette description est un élément essentiel du processus de communication inhérente au Junto de Disquiet. Notez également le minutage du segment vidéo sur lequel vous avez travaillé.

Titre/mot-clé : Lorsque vous ajoutez votre pièce au groupe Junto de Disquiet sur Soundcloud.com, veillez à y inclure l’expression « disquiet0138-videosonicvoid » dans le titre de votre pièce, mais également comme mot-clé.

Téléchargement : Il est toujours préférable que votre piste soit définie comme téléchargeable, et permettant de la remixer avec une attribution (soit une licence Creative Commons permettant une diffusion à des fins non commerciales avec attribution).

Lien : lorsque vous publiez votre pièce, S.V.P. inclure ces informations et noter le minutage du segment vidéo sur lequel vous avez travaillé :

Plus de détails à propos de ce 138e projet Junto de Disquiet — « Composez une trame sonore de 2 minutes 30 secondes en complément une œuvre d’art vidéo silencieuse » à : http://disquiet.com/2014/08/21/disquiet0138-videosonicvoid/

Plus de détails à propos du projet Junto de Disquiet : http://disquiet.com/

Rejoindre le groupe Junto de Disquiet : http://soundcloud.com/groups/disquiet-junto/

Discussion générale à propos du projet Junto de Disquiet : http://disquiet.com/forums

L’image associée à ce morceau est une image fixe de la vidéo qui l’a inspiré : « Untitled # 8, 2004 » par Josh Azzarella

The Project in German

Disquiet Junto-Projekt 0138: Video Sonic Void

Die Aufgabe: Komponiere einen 2,5-minütigen Soundtrack als Ergänzung zu einem Werk der Stummfilm-Kunst.

Jeden Donnerstag wird den Mitgliedern der Disquiet Junto-Gruppe auf SoundCloud.com eine neue kompositorische Herausforderung gestellt. Sie haben dann nur etwa vier Tage Zeit, ihr Stück als Antwort auf diese Herausforderung hochzuladen. Die Mitgliedschaft in der Junto ist offen für jeden: Einfach beitreten und teilnehmen.

Diese Aufgabe wurde am frühen Abend kalifornischer Zeit, am Donnerstag, dem 21. August gestellt. Die Frist für Einsendungen endet am Montag, dem 25. August 2014, um 23:59 Uhr deiner Zeit.

Dies sind die Anweisungen, die über den Email-Verteiler der Gruppe (tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto) verschickt wurden:

Disquiet Junto-Projekt 0138: Video Sonic Void

Die Aufgabe: Komponiere einen 2,5-minütigen Soundtrack als Ergänzung zu einem Werk der Stummfilm-Kunst.

Vielen Dank an das San Jose Museum of Art für die Inspiration und Förderung dieses Projektes.

Das dieswöchige Projekt beinhaltet, Musik für einen Kurzfilm zu schreiben. Der Kurzfilm des Künstlers Josh Azzarella trägt den Titel „Untitled #8, 2004“. Das ursprüngliche Werk ist stumm, wir werden Musik dazu beitragen, die das Quellmaterial ergänzt. Achte darauf, dass das Video vom Künstler als eine „Niemals endende Schleife“ gedacht ist.

Die Anweisungen sind simpel:

Schritt 1: Sieh dir das folgende Video an.

Schritt 2: Komponiere ein Stück von der Länge des Videos und nimm es auf.

Schritt 3: Lade deinen Beitrag auf der SoundCloud-Seite der Disquiet Junto-Gruppe hoch und folge dabei der Anleitung weiter unten.

Schritt 4: Höre dir die Stücke der anderen Disquiet Junto-Mitglieder an und kommentiere sie.

Das Video „Untitled #8, 2004“ ist zusammen mit anderen Werken auf der folgenden Seite des Künstlers zu finden. „Untitled #8, 2004“ ist das vierte Video von links. Seine Länge beträgt 2:31 (2 Minuten und 31 Sekunden):

http://www.joshazzarella.com/videoworks200408/

Hintergrundinformation: Das Video „Untitled #8, 2004“ von Josh Azzarella ist Teil der dauerhaften Sammlung des San Jose Museum of Art in San Jose, Kalifornien. Dieses Disquiet Junto-Projekt resultiert aus der Einladung des Museums an mich, eine Klanginstallation zu entwickeln, die auf dessen erstem Stock vom Oktober 2014 bis zum Februar 2015 ausgestellt werden soll.

Die zu diesem Projekt beigetragenen Stücke werden für die Aufnahme in die Installation in Betracht gezogen.

Einschränkung: Stelle das Video bitte, auf Wunsch des Museums, nicht mit deinem Stück zusammen ins Internet.

Ablauf der Frist: Montag, der 25. August 2014, um 23:59 Uhr deiner Zeit.

Länge: Dein fertiges Werk sollte 2 Minuten und 31 Sekunden lang sein (2:31).

Information: Bitte schreibe etwas über deinen Planungs-, Kompositions- und Aufnahmeprozess, wenn du dein Stück auf SoundCloud hochlädst. Diese Beschreibung ist ein essenzieller Teil des kommunikativen Prozesses, der für die Disquiet Junto so wichtig ist.

Titel/Tags: Bitte füge den Ausdruck „disquiet0138-videosonicvoid“ sowohl dem Titel als auch den Tags deines Stückes hinzu.

Download: Wenn möglich, gestatte den Download deines Stücks und ziehe eine Lizenz in Erwägung, die Remixen erlaubt (z.B. eine Creative Commons-Lizenz, die nicht-kommerzielle Verbreitung bei angemessener Nennung des Urhebers zulässt).

Links: Wenn du dein Stück postest, füge ihm bitte folgende Informationen bei:

Mehr über dieses 138. Disquiet Junto-Projekt – „Komponiere einen 2,5-minütigen Soundtrack als Ergänzung zu einem Werk der Stummfilm-Kunst.“ – gibt es hier:

http://disquiet.com/2014/08/21/disquiet0138-videosonicvoid/

Mehr über die Disquiet Junto:

http://disquiet.com/junto

Tritt der Disquiet Junto bei:

Allgemeiner Austausch über die Disquiet Junto findet hier statt:

http://disquiet.com/forums/

Das zu diesem Stück gehörende Bild ist ein Standbild aus dem Video, auf dem es beruht: „Untitled #8, 2004“ von Josh Azzarella.

The Project in Japanese

Disquiet Junto Project 0138: 音のないビデオ

指示は２分半の無音のビデオアートに曲をつけることです。 アイデアの提案をいただいたサンノゼ・ミュージアム・オブ・アートに感謝します。 今週のプロジェクトはショートビデオに添える音楽を作曲することです。タイトルはジョシュ・アザレラの“Untitled #8, 2004”という作品です。彼のオリジナル作品は無音ですが音を加えてみましょう。彼の作品は「終わりのないループ」という意図で制作されたことに着目してください。

指示は簡単です。 ステップ１: 以下のリンクのビデオを鑑賞してください。 ステップ２: ビデオの長さに合う作品を作曲してください。 ステップ３: サウンドクラウドのDisquiet Juntoグループに投稿してください。 ステップ４: 他のDisquiet Juntoグループの参加者の作品を聞いてコメントしてください。

“Untitled #8, 2004”という作品は他の作品とともに以下のアーティストのサイトに収録されています。左から４番目の２分31秒の長さの作品です。

http://www.joshazzarella.com/videoworks200408/

背景: “Untitled #8, 2004” 作：ジョシュ・アザレラはサンノゼ・ミュージアム・オブ・アート，カリフォルニアのパーマネント・コレクションです。このDisquiet Juntoプロジェクトは2014年10月から2015年2月までの間、サウンド・インスタレーションとして展示するために美術館から提案されたものです。投稿作品はそのサウンド・インスタレーションに含まれる音楽の選考の対象となります。

規定: 美術館からのリクエストにより、音楽作品をつけたビデオをネットに投稿しないでください。

締切: 2014年８月25日11:59分 あなたがどこに住んでいるかにかかわらず。

長さ: ビデオと同じ２分31秒の長さです。

情報: サウンドクラウドに投稿する際はコンセプト立案計画や作曲録音の方法の説明をつけてください、それがこのグループの一番大事な目的であるコミュニケーションに大事なものとなります。

タイトル／タグ: サウンドクラウドのDisquiet Juntoグループに投稿する際にはタイトルとタグにそれぞれ”disquiet0138-videosonicvoid”をつけてください。

ダウンロード: 投稿される作品はダウンロード可能であることが望ましいです。例えばリミックス可能な非商用のクリエイティヴ・コモンズライセンスなど。

リンク: 投稿する際には以下の情報をつけてください。

More on this 138th Disquiet Junto project — “Compose a 2.5-minute soundtrack to complement a work of silent video art″ — at:

http://disquiet.com/2014/08/21/disquiet0138-videosonicvoid/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

http://disquiet.com/junto

Join the Disquiet Junto at:

Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:

http://disquiet.com/forums/

The image associated with this track is a still from the video that inspired it: “Untitled #8, 2004” by Josh Azzarella.

By Marc Weidenbaum