This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, October 27, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, October 31, 2016.

Disquiet Junto Project 0252: Sonic Palindrome Make music that sounds the same backwards and forwards.

Step 1: Consider the palindrome, which refers to a word (e.g., “madam”), phrase (“Never odd or even”), or sequence (“5290330925”) that reads the same backward and forward.

Step 2: Consider the ways in which a palindrome might have a parallel in music and sound.

Step 3: Compose a short piece of music that is informed by a concept that arose from Step 2.

Deadline: This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, October 27, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, October 31, 2016.

