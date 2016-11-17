What does the banjo music of the fabled criminal sound like?

This project was posted shortly after noon, California time, on Thursday, November 17, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, November 21, 2016.

Disquiet Junto Project 0255: Capone's Ghost

Disquiet Junto Project 0255: Capone’s Ghost What does the banjo music of the fabled criminal sound like?

Step 1: Ghost stories are prevalent throughout cultures. When they involve music, they manifest in ways that find parallels between two intangibles: ethereal presences, and a cultural form that you can, generally speaking, neither see nor touch. Now consider the case of Al Capone, who played banjo during his time on the famed prison island of Alcatraz in the San Francisco Bay — a banjo that is said to be heard long after his death.

Step 2: Create a short piece of what you think Capone’s ghostly banjo sounds like.

Deadline: This project was posted shortly after noon, California time, on Thursday, November 17, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, November 21, 2016.

Length: The length is up to you, but two minutes sounds about right.

