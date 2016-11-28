With (at least) 20 pieces of noisy minimalism

What better cleansing ritual following Rocktober than Noisevember, a month of noise-making. Lucia H Chung has, to date, committed 20 short noises pieces to her SoundCloud account. They range from the dangerous-sounding sparks of loose wires to rhythmic pounding that suggests a sewing machine conscripted into an industrial band. Throughout the tracks match noise with minimalism, each piece a tiny, tidy summation of extra-musical exploration.

Playlist originally posted at soundcloud.com/lucia-h-chung. More from Chung, who is based in London, at twitter.com/encreuxmusic. She’s also the label manager at the label SM-LL (sm-ll.com, sm-ll.bandcamp.com), where she records under the names en creux and Reloc. More on Noisevember at noisevember.wordpress.com and twitter.com/noisevember

By Marc Weidenbaum