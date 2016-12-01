Make some noise.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required. There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project.

This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, December 1, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, December 5, 2016.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0257: Remember Noisevember Make some noise.

Step 1: This past month was Noisevember, which is described as “an artistic challenge exercise where the aim is to post sound pieces for every day of the month of November.” There are more details at noisevember.wordpress.com and twitter.com/noisevember.

Step 2: Noisevember ended yesterday, but why let the calendar get in the way of a good time? For this week’s project, make some noise.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Per the instructions below, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0257” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track.

http://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0257-remember-noisevember/5549

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, December 1, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, December 5, 2016.

Length: The length is up to you, but three to four minutes sounds about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0257” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 257th weekly Disquiet Junto project — “Remember Noisevember: Make some noise” — at:

http://disquiet.com/0257/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

http://disquiet.com/junto/

Subscribe to project announcements here:

http://tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

http://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0257-remember-noisevember/5549

There’s also on a Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is by mediachef, used thanks to a Creative Commons license:

flic.kr/p/7Z4uNx

By Marc Weidenbaum