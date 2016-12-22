An exercise in when a sound ends.

This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, December 22, 2016, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, December 26, 2016.

These are the instructions that went out to the group's email list:

Step 1: More than many Junto projects, this is essentially an exercise, one that is as much about listening as it is about playing. It’s also a live performance.

Step 2: Choose an instrument that can have a fairly long fade.

Step 3: The plan is to record yourself playing the instrument selected in Step 2 for around three to four minutes straight, and certainly longer if you choose. Set up your equipment to allow for this.

Step 4: Choose a note or a chord to play on the instrument. You’ll only be playing that one note or chord for the duration of the piece.

Step 5: The plan is to play that note or chord, and to then wait until you’re certain you can no longer hear it, and to then at that instant strike the note or chord again. You’ll do this over and over — waiting until it is silent, but not letting the silence linger. Do this for as long as you like. Three or four minutes seems about right. Kudos in advance to the sonic yogis who aim for half an hour or longer.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Per the instructions below, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0260″ (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track.

http://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0260-tone-fade/5809

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is up to you, but three to four minutes sounds about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0260” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

By Marc Weidenbaum