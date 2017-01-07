• October 13, 2016: This day marks the start of the 250th weekly Disquiet Junto project.

• November 16, 2016: I'll be sharing the mic at Adobe Books in San Francisco with my fellow 33 1/3 author Evie Nagy for an evening hosted, from 7pm to 10pm, by Marc Kate (facebook.com).

• December 1, 2016: A likely speaking engagement. Details to come.

• December 13, 2016: This day marks the 20th anniversary of Disquiet.com.

• January 5, 2017: This day marks the 5th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto.

• Ongoing: The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.

• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury, is now in its second printing. It can be purchased at amazon.com, among other places.