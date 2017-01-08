Linda Buckley teams up with Mmoths

In a collaboration with Mmoths (aka Jack Colleran), Linda Buckley has produced this deep, echoing, five-minute stretch of digitally enhanced vocalizing. (Buckley, like Colleran, is Irish.) As the piece proceeds, quick bits of glitch begin to infect it, positing fissures amid the otherwise cloud-like spaciousness, the fog-rich expanse of soft vocals that is the overall content and shape of the piece. In effect, the track, which is titled “Seventeen Snow,” sets a particular tone and then introduces a direct contrast, challening itself to remain true to the initial path, despite the disturbance, the artful act of self-sabotage. It does so, expertly. And if we’re in for a long winter, then listening to “Seventeen Snow” on repeat will be a fine way to spend it.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/linda-buckley. More from Buckley at lindabuckley.org. More from Mmoths at soundcloud.com/mmoths.

By Marc Weidenbaum