Looped field recordings from Melbourne

The track is an excerpt from a longer performance. It’s work, we’re informed, for real-world sounds transformed in real time. The brief accompanying note reads as follows: “Excerpt from a new live set, featuring some live looping and manipulation of field recordings.” The result is a flapping, rapid-fire, quick-draw series of percussive elements, shuddering noises and speedy pitter patter, nearly sub-aural thudding and erratic static. It’s bracing stuff, flush with urgency.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/theatlasroom. More from the Atlas Room, aka Ezekiel Kigbo of Melbourne, Australia, at theatlasroom.bandcamp.com and twitter.com/theatlasroom.

By Marc Weidenbaum