Perhaps the early IDM act Plaid got advance word that Pitchfork.com was about to post (today) a list of “The 50 Best IDM Albums of All Time,” but either way the duo of Ed Handley and Andy Turner (they generally list themselves in the opposite order, but alphabetization gets the best of me) surfaced this past week with a free two-track released. It’s streaming at soundcloud.com/plaid and available as a gratis download at warp.net. Both tracks, “Bet” and “Nat,” are beat-heavy exercises in syncopation, off-kilter time signatures, and dodgy atmospheres. In other words, pure Plaid. (Oh, and I wrote about Plaid’s Not for Threes as part of that Pitchfork top-50 effort.)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subscribe
5 Most Recent Comments
Tom: "This is heavenly "
natalie: "thanks so much for listening to and writing about my noise! i’m honored, surprised, and delighted. "
Neurogami: "I’ve a Surface Pro 3, but typically prefer the more recent and beefier Lenovo X1 Yoga. I’ve..."
james: "since when did aphex tell the truth tho "
Stomp Box: "“the audience for cassettes has expanded in recent years” Is this true? sounds awful. Vinyl..."
5 Most Recent Posts
Current Activities
• October 13, 2016: This day marks the start of the 250th weekly Disquiet Junto project.
• November 16, 2016: I'll be sharing the mic at Adobe Books in San Francisco with my fellow 33 1/3 author Evie Nagy for an evening hosted, from 7pm to 10pm, by Marc Kate (facebook.com).
• December 1, 2016: A likely speaking engagement. Details to come.
• December 13, 2016: This day marks the 20th anniversary of Disquiet.com.
• January 5, 2017: This day marks the 5th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto.
• Ongoing: The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.
• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury, is now in its second printing. It can be purchased at amazon.com, among other places.
disquiet juntoThe Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects: • 0264 / Time Travel / Record a piece of music that plays with the perception of time. • 0263 / Overture Edit / Produce an overture to an existing album. • 0262 / Ice Code / Record the sound of ice in a glass and make something of it. • 0261 / Audio Journal 2016 / Create a sonic diary of the past year with a dozen five-second segments. • 0260 / Tone Fade / An exercise in when a sound ends.
... And there is a complete list of projects at disquiet.com/junto.
Tags8-bit app audio-games brands of sounds chiptune classical comics copyleft field-recording film forum-digger free free download gadget generative i-hop IFTTTgram installation ios ipad iphone ipod ipod touch junto listening to yesterday live-performance modular netlabel noise recommended stream remix rock saw2for33third science-fiction score site-maintenance software sound-art sounds-of-brands this week in sound turntablism TV video video-games voice
twitter: @disquiet
-
-
-