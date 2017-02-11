The textural ambient of Bhendricksen

Ambient music isn’t inherently gaseous by nature, even if that is often its reputation. As the elegant and brief track “2.10.2017” by Bhendricksen exemplifies, the music can be just as textural as it might be ethereal. Bhendricksen’s track is a smidgin under two and a half minutes in length, and throughout it rotates sandpaper particulates this way and that. The volume swells to bring sounds into the foreground. Tiny rattles suggest the workings of myriad infinitesimal gears. It’s the sonic evidence of dust being produced, the noise pollution of Whoville.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/bhendricksen. Found via a repost by soundcloud.com/boson_spin, Stan Magendanz of Brisbane, Australia.

By Marc Weidenbaum