Letting the world in, and vice-versa

Gregory White is producing lovely videos of his modular synthesis work, mixing closeups of his patched devices with images from his domestic world.

There’s snowfall on suburban streets, bird feeders, and the like at the start and end of “Midwinter Rings + Chord,” giving us a sense of his mood and of his setting. These parallel aesthetics — the hush of the muffled region, the low-level hum of his music — suggest a bleed between environment and production, between world and worldview.

For “Chord + Clouds + Batumi” (the nouns in his titles all come from the names of synthesizer modules), the synthesizer is set up outdoors. The snow has stopped, though it’s still layering on the ground. The birds aren’t just pictured. They’re heard in the mix — perhaps not sampled by White’s instrument, which is going about slow chordal movement, but part of the finished track nonetheless.

Both “Midwinter Rings + Chord” and “Chord + Clouds + Batumi” were first posted on White’s YouTube channel. White is based in London, England. More from him at soundcloud.com/gregwht and gregory-white.co.uk.

By Marc Weidenbaum