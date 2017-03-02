Record the second half of a duet live.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required. There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, March 6, 2017. This project was posted in the afternoon, California time, on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0270: Just Duet Record the second half of a duet.

Step 1: This week’s project builds on last week’s. Last week 40 musicians each recorded one half of a duet live. This week you will record (again, live) the other half of the duet for one of those pre-existing tracks. It’s preferable that you come upon the selection by random. You can generate a random number any way you choose, from 1 to 40. This link will give you a random integer within that range:

https://goo.gl/U9DxJx

Step 2: Locate the track assigned you as follows. Numbers 1 to 39 are in this playlist. If you click through to the SoundCloud playlist you’ll see numbers next to each track:

If you get number 40, then this video is the subject of your attention:

Step 3: The plan is for you to record a short and original piece of music that complements the assigned track from Step 2, on any instrumentation of your choice, live, with no post-production edits or overdubbing. You can do as many takes as you’d like, but the final recording should be a document of a wholly live performance.

Step 4: Record a short piece of music as described in Step 3. If possible, it would be great if you could make a video of your live performance as well. The length of your piece is determined by the length of the piece you are assigned. The finished audio should combine the original track and yours together.

Step 5: Also be sure, when complete, to make the track downloadable, because it will be used by someone else in a future Junto project.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If you hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0270″ (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

http://llllllll.co/t/completed-a-duet-disquiet-junto-project-0270/6765

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is determined by the track assigned to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0270″ in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Please set your track for download and with a license that allows for attributed reworking (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution). That’s in accordance with the “share alike” aspect of the first stage of this project.

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information, as well as the identity of the source track that yours accompanies:

By Marc Weidenbaum