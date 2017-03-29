At 25 minutes in length, “Phasic” by Dominic Dixon (aka talkingmakesnosense) of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K., might feel like hours of life on hold — or it might seem like a few minutes cycled through quickly. The piece uses dense, rich drones that waver in and out of sync — hence the track’s title. The phasing renders a slow tonal mantra, a downtempo head-nodder of an organ recital, a sweeping envelope of miasma synthesis. Depending on your point of view, it is majestic or intimate.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/tmns. More from Dixon at talkingmakesnosense.com and twitter.com/talkingnosense.