My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

The Drone Comes in Phases

A piece by Newcastle Upon Tyne's Dominic Dixon

March 29, 2017 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

At 25 minutes in length, “Phasic” by Dominic Dixon (aka talkingmakesnosense) of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K., might feel like hours of life on hold — or it might seem like a few minutes cycled through quickly. The piece uses dense, rich drones that waver in and out of sync — hence the track’s title. The phasing renders a slow tonal mantra, a downtempo head-nodder of an organ recital, a sweeping envelope of miasma synthesis. Depending on your point of view, it is majestic or intimate.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/tmns. More from Dixon at talkingmakesnosense.com and twitter.com/talkingnosense.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting