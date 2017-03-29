A piece by Newcastle Upon Tyne's Dominic Dixon

At 25 minutes in length, “Phasic” by Dominic Dixon (aka talkingmakesnosense) of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K., might feel like hours of life on hold — or it might seem like a few minutes cycled through quickly. The piece uses dense, rich drones that waver in and out of sync — hence the track’s title. The phasing renders a slow tonal mantra, a downtempo head-nodder of an organ recital, a sweeping envelope of miasma synthesis. Depending on your point of view, it is majestic or intimate.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/tmns. More from Dixon at talkingmakesnosense.com and twitter.com/talkingnosense.

By Marc Weidenbaum