Doorbells are generally buttons to be pushed, rarely if ever pulled. Sometimes these buttons are illuminated, though generally not. The ones that are illuminated don’t merely help guide the visitor’s finger; they also surface the fact of the electricity that mediates the interaction: that the bell, like the light, is the result of the AC power of the building into which entrance is being requested. Doorbells replaced knockers, the non-electrified notification system of banging a small hard object connected to the door by a hinge. Not all non-electric door-announcement systems are knockers, however. Some ring bells as the result of a spin, bringing to mind bicycle bells. The question is when these spun doorbells originated. Are they a mechanical means to accomplish a post-electric entry sound, or are they a pre-electric premonition of the now common doorbell?An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Subscribe
5 Most Recent Comments
Michael Fitzgerald: "Hi Marc, really enjoyed the first Disquietude podcast, and looking forward to the next one...."
Jimmy Kipple Sound: "thanks for this Marc! for the record, & in the spirit of full spectrum domination and..."
Brenda: "This 1970 Synthesizer sounds better to me as compared to all the latest Synthesizers. "
Murray Altheim: "Sorry, I somehow missed the sentence “The finished audio should combine the original track..."
Murray Altheim: "Quick question: do you want the recording of this second half of the duet to include both parts or..."
5 Most Recent Posts
Current Activities
• October 13, 2016: This day marks the start of the 250th weekly Disquiet Junto project.
• November 16, 2016: I'll be sharing the mic at Adobe Books in San Francisco with my fellow 33 1/3 author Evie Nagy for an evening hosted, from 7pm to 10pm, by Marc Kate (facebook.com).
• December 1, 2016: A likely speaking engagement. Details to come.
• December 13, 2016: This day marks the 20th anniversary of Disquiet.com.
• January 5, 2017: This day marks the 5th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto.
• Ongoing: The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.
• My book on Aphex Twin's landmark 1994 album, Selected Ambient Works Vol. II, published as part of the 33 1/3 series, an imprint of Bloomsbury, is now in its second printing. It can be purchased at amazon.com, among other places.
disquiet juntoThe Disquiet Junto is an ongoing weekly collaborative music-making space in which restraints are used as a springboard for creativity. Subscribe to the announcement list at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto. There is an FAQ. ... These are the 5 most recent weekly projects: • 0274 / Broken Sound / Record a piece of music in the genre called "broken sound. • 0273 / Alarm Clocked / Make music for a (new! improved!) slow-waking alarm clock. • 0272 / Exoplanetary Intervals / Use music to express the relationships between planets. • 0271 / Prison Sky / Mark the 5th anniversary of open-source software engineer Bassel Khartabil's detention. • 0270 / Just Duet / Record the second half of a duet live.
... And there is a complete list of projects at disquiet.com/junto.
Tags8-bit app audio-games brands of sounds chiptune classical comics copyleft field-recording film forum-digger free free download gadget generative i-hop IFTTTgram installation ios ipad iphone ipod ipod touch junto listening to yesterday live-performance modular netlabel noise recommended stream remix rock saw2for33third science-fiction score site-maintenance software sound-art sounds-of-brands this week in sound turntablism TV video video-games voice
twitter: @disquiet
-
-
-