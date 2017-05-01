A slow-motion track from Japan-based Corruption

The syrupy pace of the brief Corruption piece “Slow Life” brings to mind the chopped and screwed versions of hip-hop tracks. It’s not merely slow. It’s slow so as to announce its slowness. The damage done to the source material is such that the fact of the original audio’s once more peppy existence is a foregone conclusion. The sound wears its wear on its sleeve, reveling in the muddy slipstream it inhabits. Corruption is making a kind of industrial music here, echoing the sounds of mechanized life, but exploring the interstices rather than mimicking the means of production.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/corrption. More from Corruption, who is based in Japan, at corruption-scrapbook.tumblr.com, mostly in the form of photographic documentation of urban scenes, a fine complement to the music.

By Marc Weidenbaum