The Assignment: Create and upload a track that exemplifies one key creative process you've developed.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

Tracks are added to this playlist as they appear in the SoundCloud group:

This assignment was made in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, August 28, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, September 1, 2014, as the deadline.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0139: Tech Technique The Assignment: Create and upload a track that exemplifies one key process you've developed.

Thanks to Karl Fousek, aka analogue01, of Montréal, Canada, for indirectly inspiring this project.

The Junto is as much about musicians listening to and communicating with each other as it is about making their own music. This week’s project aims to combine those two goals. The instructions are simple:

Step 1: Think of a specific technique that you are proud of having developed, perfected, or in some way folded into your work.

Step 2: Produce a short track that includes that technique.

Step 3: Upload the track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud, and in the notes field associated with the track describe the technique.

Deadline: Monday, September 1, 2014, at 11:59pm wherever you are.

Length: Your finished work should be between 1 and 4 minutes.

Information: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0139-techtechnique” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track, please be sure to include this information:

The image associated with this track is by Wesley Fryer and was used thanks to a Creative Commons license. Originally posted here:

