The Assignment: Take a recent track of your own and "cover" it with different equipment.

Last week’s project was about sharing a technique you have developed. This week’s is about looking at one’s work from the outside.

Step 1: Choose a recent piece of music that you both composed and performed.

Step 2: Perform a “cover” of the piece of music from Step 1, but use none of the same equipment that was used to create the original. (Yes, “none” and “equipment” are broad terms. Clearly you needn’t purchase a new laptop. Just, if you used Ableton on it, use another piece of software. You can use the same amplifier; just replace that guitar with … well, something else, and preferably not just another guitar.)

Step 3: Upload the track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud. If possible, include a link to the original piece of music on which it is based.

Step 4: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow participants.

Deadline: Monday, September 8, 2014, at 11:59pm wherever you are.

Length: Your finished work should be roughly the length of the original piece of music on which it is based.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0140-soloswap” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

