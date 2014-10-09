The Assignment: Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse.

Disquiet Junto Project 0145: Locked Haiku The Assignment: Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse.

This week’s project means participating in another music community’s project. There’s a wonderful group called Naviar Haiku, at naviarlab.tumblr.com, that does weekly projects of music inspired by haiku poems. For the group’s current project, its 40th, I wrote the haiku. It reads:

There’s a lifetime in between the first and second clicks of the door’s lock

The instructions are simple:

Step 1: Please produce a short piece of music “inpsired by” the above poem.

Step 2: Post the track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud and to the Naviar Haiku group, which is at:

Include the first line of the haiku as the title of the track.

Step 3: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow participants.

Bonus Step: Include the sound of a door lock in your piece.

Length: Your finished work should be between one and four minutes long.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0145-theresalifetimein” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum