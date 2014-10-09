My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Disquiet Junto Project 0145: There’s a Lifetime In

The Assignment: Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse.

October 9, 2014 / Department: downstream / Comment: 1 ]

20141009-naviar

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, October 9, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, October 13, 2014, as the deadline.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0145: Locked Haiku
The Assignment: Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse.

This week’s project means participating in another music community’s project. There’s a wonderful group called Naviar Haiku, at naviarlab.tumblr.com, that does weekly projects of music inspired by haiku poems. For the group’s current project, its 40th, I wrote the haiku. It reads:

There’s a lifetime in
between the first and second
clicks of the door’s lock

The instructions are simple:

Step 1: Please produce a short piece of music “inpsired by” the above poem.

Step 2: Post the track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud and to the Naviar Haiku group, which is at:

Include the first line of the haiku as the title of the track.

Step 3: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow participants.

Bonus Step: Include the sound of a door lock in your piece.

Length: Your finished work should be between one and four minutes long.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0145-theresalifetimein” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 145th Disquiet Junto project — “Make a short piece of music inspired by a provided verse” — at:

Disquiet Junto Project 0145: There’s a Lifetime In

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto

Join the Disquiet Junto at:

Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:

https://disquiet.com/forums/

Image associated with this project by Geir Tønnessen:

http://geirt.com/

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , / Comment: 1 ]

One Trackback

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting