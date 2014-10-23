Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.
This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, October 23, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, October 27, 2014, as the deadline.
These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):
Disquiet Junto Project 0147: Slight Noise The Assignment: Record 8 seconds of white noise in your own personal style.
This week’s project:
Step 1: Record 8 seconds of white noise in your own personal style.
Step 2: Upload the finished track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.
Step 3: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.
Length: Your finished work should be 8 seconds long.
Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.
Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0147-slightnoise” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.
Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).
Linking: When posting the track, please be sure to include this information:
More on this 147th Disquiet Junto project — “Record 8 seconds of white noise in your own personal style” — at:
Disquiet Junto Project 0147: Slight Noise
More on the Disquiet Junto at:
https://disquiet.com/junto
Join the Disquiet Junto at:
Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:
https://disquiet.com/forums/
2 Trackbacks
[…] disquiet.com/2014/10/23/disquiet0147-slightnoise/ […]
[…] 0147: Record 8 seconds of white noise in your own personal style. […]