Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0149: Processing the Present The Assignment: Take a walk around the block and make something from it.

This week’s project is about everyday sound and processing the present.

Step 1: Read all the steps before initiating the project.

Step 2: Trace a path on a map that will take about three minutes to walk and that will end where it began.

Step 3: Walk that route and record the sounds you experience.

Step 4: Create an original monaural recording that is the result of that field recording being processed without the recording being edited or otherwise shortened, lengthened, or reorganized. This result should, naturally, be the same length as the source recording.

Step 5: Create a track that has the original audio in the left channel and the processed audio in the right channel.

Step 6: Upload the finished track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.

Step 7: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: Your finished work should be about three minutes long.

Deadline: This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, November 6, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, November 10, 2014, as the deadline.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0149-processingthepresent” in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

