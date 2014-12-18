The Assignment: Take a track and its remix and meld them into something new.

This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, December 18, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, December 22, 2014, as the deadline.

This is the next to the last project of 2014. It’s a remix of a remix, and of the track the remix was based on. These are the steps:

Step 1: Download the following two tracks. The first is “Waiting…” by Yellow Salamand’r and the second is a reworking of it, titled “Waiting (A Yellow Salamander Re-hash),” by Colab.

Step 2: Create a new track that combines the two source tracks. Don’t add any new audio, though you can transform the source material as you wish.

Length: Your finished work should be between roughly 3 to 4 minutes long.

