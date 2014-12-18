My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Disquiet Junto Project 0155: Mix Match

The Assignment: Take a track and its remix and meld them into something new.

December 18, 2014

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, December 18, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, December 22, 2014, as the deadline.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

This is the next to the last project of 2014. It’s a remix of a remix, and of the track the remix was based on. These are the steps:

Step 1: Download the following two tracks. The first is “Waiting…” by Yellow Salamand’r and the second is a reworking of it, titled “Waiting (A Yellow Salamander Re-hash),” by Colab.

Step 2: Create a new track that combines the two source tracks. Don’t add any new audio, though you can transform the source material as you wish.

Step 3: Upload the finished track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.

Step 4: Listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: Your finished work should be between roughly 3 to 4 minutes long.

Deadline: This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, December 18, with 11:59pm on the following Monday, December 22, 2014, as the deadline.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0155-mixmatch”in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: For this project, due to the source audio, your track should be set with a Creative Commons license, such as CC BY-NC-SA 3.0, that allows adaptive reworking.

Linking: When posting the track, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 155th Disquiet Junto project — “Take a track and its remix and meld them into something new”— at:

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto

Join the Disquiet Junto at:

Disquiet Junto general discussion takes place at:

https://disquiet.com/forums/

Image associated with this project by Chris Beckett via a Creative Commons license:

Venn diagram: Consensus red

By Marc Weidenbaum

  Mikael
    Posted December 19, 2014, at 4:45 am

    Hi Marc and thank you for this – this will incredibly fun to hear, and I’m really excited to be part of a project.

    I made the stems available for my part here – https://soundcloud.com/colab/sets/disquiet-0155-stems in case someone prefers to mix and match smaller bits. :)

    Mikael

  Mike
    Posted December 19, 2014, at 11:17 am

    Hey Marc- Thanks for this. I am really looking forward to the variety of sounds being created!

    Marc Weidenbaum
      Posted December 19, 2014, at 2:33 pm

      Thanks to you both!

