Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, January 8, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, January 12, 2015.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Quite often Disquiet Junto projects actively avoid the human voice. This week’s project engages directly with the voice, and with language.

Step 1: Select the least important story on the front page of your local newspaper or the home page of your local newspaper’s website.

Step 2: Select the first or first two sentences of that story. Combined the resulting text should have between roughly 15 and 25 words.

Step 3: Record yourself, or someone else, reading the text aloud. You can use text-to-speech, though it is by no means required.

Step 4: Break the recording from step 3 into tiny parts.

Step 5: Produce an original piece of music in which the randomized “noise” of those tiny parts heard out of order slowly, over the course of one or two minutes, comes to form the full original statement.

Step 6: Add tonal and rhythmic material to the results of step 5.

Step 7: Upload the finished track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.

Step 8: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, January 12, 2015.

Length: The length of your finished work should be between one minute and two minutes.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0158-syllablegumbo”in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track, please be sure to include this information:

Photo associated with this project by Beanbag Amerika used via Creative Commons license:

