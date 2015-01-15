The Assignment: See what music the steps of a favorite recipe yield.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, January 15, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, January 19, 2015.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0159: Recipe Hyperlapse The Assignment: See what music the steps of a favorite recipe yield.

The steps for this week’s project are as follows.

Step 1: Choose a favorite recipe.

Step 2: Note key moments in the recipe: the procurement of materials, the preparation of an ingredient, the turning on or off of a device, etc.

Step 3: Prepare the recipe, and when doing so record a sound representative of each of those key moments.

Step 4: Stitch the audio resulting from Step 3 into a single piece of audio, roughly a minute or two minutes in length.

Step 5: It’s not necessary, but consider adding tonal material to the results of step 4.

Step 6: Upload the finished track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, January 19, 2015.

Length: The length of your finished work should be between one minute and two minutes.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0159-kitchenhyperlapse”in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Photo associated with this project by Andy Schultz used via Creative Commons license:

By Marc Weidenbaum