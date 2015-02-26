The Assignment: Create a composition that explores the sonic resonance of Harry Bertoia's iconic side chair.

Note: This week’s project is being done in part to spread the word about the Kickstarter campaign to archive the Sonambient recordings of Harry Bertoia. More at kck.st/1zSnrOG. As of February 26, 2015, at 5pm, the campaign has garnered two thirds of its $15,000 goal, with 11 days to go. March 10, 2015, will mark the 100th anniversary of Bertoia’s birth.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.com and at Disquiet.com, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate.

This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, February 26, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, March 2, 2015.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Harry Bertoia designed his iconic side chair for Knoll in 1952. This chair — this functional metal sculpture — is used around the world, from cafes to offices, patios to homes.

Step 1: For this week’s Disquiet Junto project, please create an original composition exploring this common chair’s unique sonic resonance. Consider: What does it sound like alone at rest? When sat upon? When brushed against by cafe-goers? When blown upon by the wind? If you don’t have access to one of the chairs, use something similar, or just use your imagination.

Length: The length of your finished work should be between one and five minutes.

Image associated with this project by Bruce Levenstein, used with his permission:

