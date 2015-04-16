Do something analog, then do the same thing digitally, and then combine them.

This assignment was made in the late afternoon, California time, on Thursday, April 16, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, April 20, 2015.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0172: Digital-Analog Conflater Do something analog, then do the same thing digitally, and then combine them.

These are the steps for this week’s project:

Step 1: Do something analog.

Step 2: Do the same thing digitally.

Step 3: Combine them. The end result of Step 3 is your finished track.

Step 4: Upload your track to the Disquiet Junto group on SoundCloud.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, April 16, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, April 20, 2015.

Length: The length of your finished work should be between half a minute and two minutes.

Upload: Please when posting your track on SoundCloud, only upload one track for this assignment, and include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Title/Tag: When adding your track to the Disquiet Junto group on Soundcloud.com, please include the term “disquiet0172-daconflater”in the title of your track, and as a tag for your track.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum