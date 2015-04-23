Do an "over" rather than a "cover" of a pre-existing track.

This assignment was made in the late afternoon, California time, on Thursday, April 23, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, April 27, 2015.

Disquiet Junto Project 0173: Over Version Do an “over” rather than a “cover” of a pre-existing track.

In other words, create a palimpsest of the source material. These are the steps for this project:

Step 1: Download the Hermético track “Daisy Daisy (A Blinding White Light Remix)” from the InoQuo netlabel at this URL:

You can read up on the release at this page:

http://www.inoquo.com/release.php?&id=68

Step 2: Listen to the track straight through.

Step 3: Record yourself playing on top of the original.

Deadline: This assignment was made in the evening, California time, on Thursday, April 23, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, April 27, 2015.

Length: The length of your finished work should be the length of the original, 5:39, or slightly longer.

Photo associated with this project by Gareth, used via Creative Commons license. In the Flickr entry, he wrote of the photo: “The past is breaking through. As cranes go up daily in Sheffield city centre, traces of the past are breaking through at ground level – ignoring the double yellow lines.”

By Marc Weidenbaum