Disquiet Junto Project 0180: Matryoshka Music Use the Russian nesting dolls as a model for a musical composition.

Step 1: Consider the Russian nesting doll called the matryoshka, in which hollowed-out wooden figurines are designed to be stored inside each other, excepting the smallest doll, which is solid.

Step 2: Compose a short piece of music that somehow takes as its basis the doll’s structure. (For a further constraint, imagine a matryoshka consisting of 6 dolls.)

Length: The length of your finished work is up to you, but between two minutes and four minutes is probably best in this context.

