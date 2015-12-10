Compose a track with a trio of through-lines that repeatedly alternate relative prominence.

This project was posted in the early afternoon, California time, on Thursday, December 10, 2015, with a deadline of 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, December 14, 2015.

Disquiet Junto Project 0206: Three Switches Compose a track with a trio of through-lines that repeatedly alternate relative prominence.

Step 1: This week’s project involves a single piece of music with three separate simultaneous parts. Each of those three parts should run for the full length of the piece. The parts should individually be relatively consistent throughout.

Step 2: The one change that should occur is that every few beats, two of the three parts should be pushed to the background and the one remaining part should be prominent in the foreground. These relative positions should alternate every two seconds to four seconds or so for the full length of the piece.

Step 3: For the final few seconds, the three lines should be heard at equal (foreground, not background) volume for the first and only time in the piece.

Length: The length is up to you, though between one and three minutes seems appropriate.

