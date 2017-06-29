Make a track using only cut and paste.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project:

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0287: Digital Pause Tape Make a track using only cut and paste.

Step 1: You’re going to make a piece of music using only cut and paste. By “only cut,” this means any sound in your finished piece of music must have been sourced from one or more pre-existing recordings. As for “only paste,” this means no other effects will be employed (with the exception of adjusting volume). Please note: In the finished work, no two source items should be heard at the exact same time. In other words, there will be no layering of the source audio.

Step 2: Choose sufficient source material based on the requirements set out in Step 1. You may choose to just use two or three elements, or myriad little pieces, or anything in between.

Step 3. Create a piece of music based on the source material from Step 1 utilizing the plan set out in Step 1.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0287” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0287-digital-pause-tape/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, July 3, 2017. This project was posted in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant, though roughly three minutes is suggested.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant, though roughly three minutes is suggested.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

By Marc Weidenbaum