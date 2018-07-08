New tracks added to the ambient Spotify playlist as of July 8, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify, on Sunday, July 8, added the following eight tracks:

✚ “Atmospheres Touch” is from Anticlines (on the RVNG Intl. label) by Lucrecia Dalt: lucreciadalt.bandcamp.com.

✚ This week marked the ninth anniversary of the death of Danielle Baquet-Long, half of the duo Celer. The duo’s other half, her husband, Will Long, has continued Celer as a prolific solo act since her death. The track “Hotel Mona Lisa” is from Landmarks, released back in February on the label Constellation Tatsu. It’s a collaboration with Forest Management (aka John Daniel): ctatsu.bandcamp.com.

✚ The super TV series The Expanse recently escaped cancellation, thanks to Amazon having picked it up after Syfy announced its recently concluded third season would be its last. This track, “Welwala,” is from the first collection of Expanse score cues by the composer Clinton Shorter (clintonshorter.com). Shorter also has composed music for Intelligence (the one with Josh Holloway, not the one with Ian Tracey), Colony, and House of Lies, among other series.

✚ Four tracks off guitarist Jamie Stillway‘s recent album City Static (jamiestillway.bandcamp.com). These are brief ambient interstitial recordings, ranging in length from 45 seconds to one minute and 11 seconds. I wrote a bit about them this past week.

✚ “Velvet Minute” is from Dust of Stars by Roger Eno. The album was released recently on the Painted Word label. It features contributions from Alex Paterson (of the Orb, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary) and Youth.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly an hour and a half. Those tracks are now in the Stasis Archives playlist.

By Marc Weidenbaum