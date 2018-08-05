My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Stasis Report: Pariah ✚ Orquesta De Las Nubes ✚ More

Five new tracks added to the ambient Spotify playlist as of August 5, 2018

August 5, 2018 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify, on Sunday, August 5, added the following five tracks.

✚ “Before” from Occasus by Goldmund, on Western Vinyl: goldmund.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Pith” from Here from Where We Are by Pariah, on Houndstooth: pariahuk.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Para Que Pasen Las Termitas” The Order of Change by Orquesta De Las Nubes, on Music from Memory: www.musicfrommemory.com.

✚ “The Third Stone” from Song Lines by Simon McCorry, on Naviar Records: naviarrecords.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Missing” from Expanses (Teenage Synthstrumentals) by Ethan Gold, on Electrik Gold.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly an hour and a half. Those tracks are now in the Stasis Archives playlist.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting