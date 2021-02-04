Audio culture by the numbers

112: The amount in millions of yen a Japanese court awarded in January 2021 for noise from a U.S. airport base (roughly a million dollars)

80: Reportedly the percent of floors most leases require to be covered (noted in context of domestic noise issues)

2.96: The amount in millions of dollars projected as the 2027 value of the noise vibration harshness (NVH) testing market

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Japan Noise: jen.jiji.com. Floors: nytimes.com. NVH: ksusentinel.com.

Originally published in the February 2, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum