Sound Ledger¹ (Mumbai, Speakers, Helicopters)

Audio culture by the numbers

February 6, 2021

100.7: The decibel level during festival season in 2020, Mumbai’s quietest in two decades

9.5: Estimated total sales (in billions of dollars) of speakers this year in China, the biggest market in the world

88,000: Roughly the number of helicopter flights between 2017 and 2019 in and around Washington, D.C.

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Mumbai: indiatimes.com. Speakers: statista.com. Helicopters: washingtonpost.com.

Originally published in the January 11, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

