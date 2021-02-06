100.7: The decibel level during festival season in 2020, Mumbai’s quietest in two decades
9.5: Estimated total sales (in billions of dollars) of speakers this year in China, the biggest market in the world
88,000: Roughly the number of helicopter flights between 2017 and 2019 in and around Washington, D.C.
¹Footnotes: Mumbai: indiatimes.com. Speakers: statista.com. Helicopters: washingtonpost.com.
Originally published in the January 11, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).