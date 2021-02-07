9: The number of seconds one can safely be exposed to 120 dB of sound, according to WHO (World Health Organization)
6: The number of noise-reduction microphones in the Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, meaning just one more mic than there are words in the new product’s name
440 – 880: The range, in hertz, reportedly depicted in the new logo design for MIDI
¹Footnotes: WHO: unb.com.bd. Microphones: cnet.com. MIDI: cdm.link.
Originally published in the January 25, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).