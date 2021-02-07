My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (WHO, Mics, MIDI)

Audio culture by the numbers

9: The number of seconds one can safely be exposed to 120 dB of sound, according to WHO (World Health Organization)

6: The number of noise-reduction microphones in the Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds, meaning just one more mic than there are words in the new product’s name

440 – 880: The range, in hertz, reportedly depicted in the new logo design for MIDI

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: WHO: unb.com.bd. Microphones: cnet.com. MIDI: cdm.link.

Originally published in the January 25, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

