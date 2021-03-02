Audio culture by the numbers

7.5: The number of people, in millions, living in the U.S. who have difficulty using their voices.

30: The percentage rise in Tokyo noise complaints to police between March and April 2020, after schools were closed due to the pandemic.

2,217: The number of free synthesizer modules (out of 2,504 total, the others requiring a one-time fee per user account) in the module library of the free VCV Rack virtual emulation of a modular synthesizer (vcvrack.com). Other modules are available outside the library, as well.

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Voices: wsj.com. Tokyo: nytimes.com. VCV: vcvrack.com.

Originally published in the March 1, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum