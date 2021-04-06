New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

13: The disparity, in years, of life expectancy for individuals living in Denver, Colorado, based on where they live, due to factors including noise pollution.

14.4: The weight, in grams, of a tiny, wireless, battery-free device that can be implanted in songbirds to aid scientific study

184: The percentage increase in overall health of individuals exposed to the sounds of nature

¹Footnotes: Denver: denverite.com. Nature: smithsonianmag.com. Songbird: nature.com.

Originally published in the April 5, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

