13: The disparity, in years, of life expectancy for individuals living in Denver, Colorado, based on where they live, due to factors including noise pollution.
14.4: The weight, in grams, of a tiny, wireless, battery-free device that can be implanted in songbirds to aid scientific study
184: The percentage increase in overall health of individuals exposed to the sounds of nature
¹Footnotes: Denver: denverite.com. Nature: smithsonianmag.com. Songbird: nature.com.
Originally published in the April 5, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).