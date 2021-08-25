New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Quiet Parks, Australian Noise, Crowdsourced Audio)

Audio culture by the numbers

August 25, 2021

260: The number of places around the world being considered for recognition by Quiet Parks International (more in the most recent issue of This Week in Sound).

362: The highest penalty, in Australian dollars, for noise pollution by motorists. That’s in Victoria. It’s cheapest in Western Australia ($100).

1,500: The estimated number of crowdsourced audio elements in theatre maker Marike Splint’s immersive 32 Acres sound installation at Los Angeles State Historic Park

¹Footnotes: Parks: cnn.com. Australia: au.news.yahoo.com. Crowdsource: dailybruin.com.

Originally published in the August 23, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

