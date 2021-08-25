260: The number of places around the world being considered for recognition by Quiet Parks International (more in the most recent issue of This Week in Sound).
362: The highest penalty, in Australian dollars, for noise pollution by motorists. That’s in Victoria. It’s cheapest in Western Australia ($100).
1,500: The estimated number of crowdsourced audio elements in theatre maker Marike Splint’s immersive 32 Acres sound installation at Los Angeles State Historic Park
¹Footnotes: Parks: cnn.com. Australia: au.news.yahoo.com. Crowdsource: dailybruin.com.
Originally published in the August 23, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).