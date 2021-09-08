New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Culture of Noise, Voices of Narwhals)

Audio culture by the numbers

September 8, 2021

71.4: The percentage of Sheffield, England, residents stating a preference for birdsong “coming into their living area from outside”

17.5: The percentage of Beijing, China, residents stating a preference for birdsong “coming into their living area from outside (music was preferred, at 60%).

500: The potential percentage growth of vessel noise in the Canadian Arctic in the next few years

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Sheffield + Beijing: bloomberg.com. Arctic: newyorker.com.

Originally published in the September 6, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

