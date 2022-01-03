New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Sound Ledger¹ (Tourism, Decibels, Havana)

Audio culture by the numbers

January 3, 2022 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

3000: Total number of individual tourists allowed each year at Kronotsky Nature Reserve on the Russian coast

30.6: Decline, in decibels, of noise pollution in Mumbai, India, between 2015 and 2021

30: Rough estimate, in U.S. dollars, to treat “Havana syndrome,” out of a $768 billion defense spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Russia: thetravel.com. Mumbai: indiatimes.com. Havana: fastcompany.com.

Originally published in the January 3, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting