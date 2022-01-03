Audio culture by the numbers

3000: Total number of individual tourists allowed each year at Kronotsky Nature Reserve on the Russian coast

30.6: Decline, in decibels, of noise pollution in Mumbai, India, between 2015 and 2021

30: Rough estimate, in U.S. dollars, to treat “Havana syndrome,” out of a $768 billion defense spending bill signed into law by President Joe Biden

▰ ▰ ▰

¹Footnotes: Russia: thetravel.com. Mumbai: indiatimes.com. Havana: fastcompany.com.

Originally published in the January 3, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum