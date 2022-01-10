New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Privacy, Insulation, Birds)

Audio culture by the numbers

January 10, 2022

1262: The specific California Assembly bill (AB-1262) addressing privacy in regard to voice recognition

6.2: The value, in billions of U.S. dollars, estimated for the global building acoustic insulation market by 2028

35: The percent decrease in number of species of birds sighted at the Okhla Sanctuary in India, due in part to noise pollution

¹Footnotes: Privacy: legislature.ca.gov. Insulation: yahoo.com. Birds: indiatimes.com.

Originally published in the January 10, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

