Sound Ledger¹ (Kondo, Aerodynamics, Paris)

Audio culture by the numbers

January 24, 2022

75: Cost in $US of a tuning fork from Marie Kondo’s online store. Crystal included.

18: Number of fewer decibels produced by owls than by other birds when flying at similar speed.

5,500,000: Estimated number of Parisians exposed to road noise 55 dB or higher, the largest of any European city. London came in a distant second at roughly 2,647,600.

¹Footnotes: Kondo: konmari.com. Owls: sciencefocus.com. Paris: swlondoner.co.uk.

Originally published in the January 24, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tags: , , /

