Sound Ledger¹ (Fish Heads, MIT Ears)

Audio culture by the numbers

January 31, 2022

155,000,000: The estimated number of years ago that that sound production appeared in ray-finned fishes

33: The number of times sound evolved separately in the fish family tree

1,500: The number of virtual models of human listening developed by MIT neural network researchers in order to train an AI to spatially locate sound much as people do

________
¹Footnotes: Fish: sci-news.com. MIT: mit.edu (Via Paul Roquet).

Originally published in the January 31, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag:

