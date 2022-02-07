Audio culture by the numbers

1: The percent of income musicians are encouraged to donate toward climate issues, as formulated by Brian Eno’s EarthPercent.

2640: The year when an ongoing concert of John Cage’s music will end. It began in September 2001.

9,000: The amount of money, in $U.S., one person made in 2019 reporting idling trucks for emissions and noise pollution. The individual, George Pakenham, “lobbied the city of New York to create the Citizen Air Complaint Program.”

________

¹Footnotes: EarthPercent: earthpercent.com. Cage: latimes.com. Idling: motorbiscuit.com.

Originally published in the February 7, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum