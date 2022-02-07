New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Sound Ledger¹ (Eno, Cage, Trucks)

1: The percent of income musicians are encouraged to donate toward climate issues, as formulated by Brian Eno’s EarthPercent.

2640: The year when an ongoing concert of John Cage’s music will end. It began in September 2001.

9,000: The amount of money, in $U.S., one person made in 2019 reporting idling trucks for emissions and noise pollution. The individual, George Pakenham, “lobbied the city of New York to create the Citizen Air Complaint Program.”

________
¹Footnotes: EarthPercent: earthpercent.com. Cage: latimes.com. Idling: motorbiscuit.com.

