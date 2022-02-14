Audio culture by the numbers

75: The percentage of complaints to the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos that are noise-related.

578,000: The number of Tesla vehicles recalled due to issues regarding pedestrian warning sounds.

1/3: Percentage of surveyed British tinnitus suffers who “thought about their condition every hour, causing anxiety and sadness”

¹Footnotes: Lagos: thenationonlineng.net. Tesla: engadget.com. Tinnitus: uk.news.yahoo.com

Originally published in the February 14, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum