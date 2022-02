Audio culture by the numbers

21: Number of species of fish that depend on hearing

29: Percentage of of executives who have observed AI bias in voice technologies

5,000: Number of hours of audio culled to achieve the material in Bernie Krause’s current exhibit at Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts

________

¹Footnotes: Fish: theguardian.com. AI: venturebeat.com. Exhibit: townandcountrymag.com.

Originally published in the February 21, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum