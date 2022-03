Audio culture by the numbers

147,000,000,000: An estimate of the annual cost, in Euros, for France as a result of noise pollution

75,000,000: Number of songs in Apple Music’s “entire catalog”

45,000,000: Approximate number of ASMR videos on YouTube as of 2019

________

¹Footnotes: France: nytimes.com. Lossless: macrumors.com. ASMR: medscape.com.

Originally published in the February 28, 2022, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter tinyletter.com/disquiet.

By Marc Weidenbaum